Ex-Coinbase Employee Cops To Insider Trading

By Rachel Scharf (February 7, 2023, 10:05 AM EST) -- A former Coinbase Global Inc. product manager pled guilty Tuesday to helping others buy digital tokens based on confidential information about the exchange's upcoming listings, notching a win for Manhattan federal prosecutors in what's billed as the first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading prosecution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS