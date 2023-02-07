Ex-Fossil Group Worker's Sex Harassment Suit Revived

By Patrick Hoff (February 7, 2023, 4:48 PM EST) -- Fashion company Fossil Group must face a former sales associate's lawsuit claiming it did nothing to stop a supervisor from sending her lewd messages and harassing her at work, with a Texas appellate court ruling she provided enough evidence to show the company should have known about the behavior....

