Chicago Firm Partners In Bitter Fight Over Workload, Fees

By Celeste Bott (February 7, 2023, 4:12 PM EST) -- The named partners of Chicago personal injury firm Wise Morrissey LLC have taken their business dispute to court, with one seeking to kick out his allegedly unfit co-founder and accusing him of not pulling his own weight, weeks after that partner said the other was trying to cut him out of a $5 million payday....

