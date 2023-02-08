US Chamber Backs Erie Indemnity, Citing Class Action Law

By P.J. D'Annunzio (February 7, 2023, 6:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business advocacy groups have filed an amicus brief in support of Erie Indemnity Co., which has asked the Third Circuit to bring a class action alleging it collects an oversize management fee back to federal court, under the Class Action Fairness Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS