Ex-CBD Exec Seeks Fees For Influencer's Anti-SLAPP Motion

By Mike Curley (February 7, 2023, 4:00 PM EST) -- A former executive vice president for cannabis company Ignite International Ltd. is asking for more than $100,000 in attorney fees for defeating an anti-SLAPP motion from the company and its Instagram personality founder, Dan Bilzerian, saying their motion had been obviously frivolous....

