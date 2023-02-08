Russian's Stock Success One In A Trillion, Jury Told

By Chris Villani (February 8, 2023, 6:16 PM EST) -- The odds that a Russian national on trial for an alleged hack-and-trade scheme could bet the right way on companies' earnings reports up to 86% of the time are so infinitesimal that they equal less than one in a trillion, a government expert witness told a Massachusetts federal jury Wednesday....

