Alleged Owner Of World Series Ring Wants It Returned To Him

By Elaine Briseño (February 9, 2023, 7:59 PM EST) -- The self-proclaimed owner of an alleged Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series ring at the center of a lawsuit in Texas federal court between an auction house that has possession of the ring and the company that claims it made the ring wants the item returned to him and the case tossed. ...

