Zantac Plaintiffs Must File Separate Complaints, Judge Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 7, 2023, 10:25 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Tuesday that tens of thousands of consumers claiming they developed cancer after taking the heartburn medication Zantac could not be combined in multi-plaintiff personal injury cases in the wake of the court's decision that there was insufficient evidence the drug's active ingredient caused cancer....

