11th Circ. Ruling Highlights Notice In Ch. 11 Modifications

By Thomas Byrne (February 9, 2023, 5:31 PM EST) -- A modification of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan on the eve of the hearing on confirmation of that plan requires resolicitation of votes and revoting if the modification materially and adversely affects a class of claims or interests, i.e., equity holders, according to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit's Jan. 5 opinion in In re: America-CV Station Group Inc.[1]...

