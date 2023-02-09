Allianz Says Court Must Name Arbitrator In Saks Virus Dispute

By Riley Murdock (February 9, 2023, 3:57 PM EST) -- Allianz urged a New York federal court not to toss its petition to appoint an umpire for its arbitration with the operator of Saks 5th Avenue over its share of up to $1 billion in coverage for pandemic-related losses, claiming that the company made contradictory arguments....

