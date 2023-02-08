Ga. Panel OKs Atty Fees In 'Hybrid' Property Damage Case

By Peter McGuire (February 8, 2023, 4:58 PM EST) -- The winning side in arbitration can recover attorney fees after a settlement offer is rejected if the case was also fought in court, the Georgia Court of Appeals decided in a ruling over whether a construction company should get almost $280,000 in legal costs from a property damage dispute with an Atlanta homeowner....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS