Ga. Judge OKs $250K In Damages In Old Dominion Suit

By Tom Lotshaw (February 8, 2023, 4:28 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has awarded $250,000 in punitive damages to a truck driver who sued Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and one of its former drivers for injuries suffered after a September 2020 collision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS