2 Firms Vie To Lead Suit Over Celebs' Bored Ape NFT Promos

By Katryna Perera (February 9, 2023, 8:17 PM EST) -- Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and The Rosen Law Firm PA submitted competing bids to lead a proposed class action launched by investors of the crypto trading group Yuga Labs Inc., the company behind the popular Bored Ape NFTs, who say they were duped by celebrity promos from the likes of Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon and others into buying digital assets at artificially high prices....

