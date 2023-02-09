J&J Says Carcinogenic Shampoo Claims Should Be Tossed

By Jonathan Capriel (February 9, 2023, 4:33 PM EST) -- Vogue and Johnson & Johnson urged an Illinois federal court to toss a proposed class action that accuses the companies of selling dry shampoo with an overabundance of benzene, a known carcinogen, saying the laboratory tests cited in the suit showed both normal and abnormal levels of the chemical in the product....

