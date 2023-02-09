False Ad Suit Against Universal Is A Warning For Film Industry

By Meshach Rhoades, Helen Ogunyanwo and Roy Abernathy (February 9, 2023, 5:25 PM EST) -- Is there a legal, cognizable claim for a consumer who was misled by a movie trailer? Perhaps. In June 2022, two plaintiffs filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Universal City Studios LLC in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California concerning a movie they streamed titled "Yesterday" that is owned by Universal.[1]...

