ParkerVision Reaches $25M Patent Deal, Ends Intel Suit

By Andrew Karpan (February 9, 2023, 5:03 PM EST) -- A Florida company that once made automated video cameras has told investors it expects to receive $25 million from a patent settlement "with a third-party," the same day the company's lawyers agreed to end a suit against Intel that was in the middle of a jury trial in Waco, Texas....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS