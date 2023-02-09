Texas Court Backs Property Owner In Blocked Street Suit

By Isaac Monterose (February 9, 2023, 10:17 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court sided with a Dallas property owner in his nearly 20-year legal fight accusing the city of wrongfully blocking access to his property by demolishing a street abutting his land and allowing obstructive railroad construction, ruling that Texas law allowed the property owner to bring an injunction claim against the city....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS