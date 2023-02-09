9th Circ. May Ask Calif. Justices About Target Vacation Pay

By Dorothy Atkins (February 9, 2023, 7:51 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared skeptical Thursday of Target's bid to reverse a ruling that the retailer underpaid former workers' unused vacation time by not accounting for shift differentials, with two judges suggesting that they could send the case to the California Supreme Court to clarify the Golden State labor statute....

