DialAmerica Offers $2M To Settle Data Breach Class Action

By Aaron Keller (February 9, 2023, 9:08 PM EST) -- DialAmerica Marketing Inc. is willing to pay more than $2 million to settle allegations that it negligently failed to protect the personal information of current and former employees and waited nine months to notify more than 200,000 people affected by a 2021 data breach, a proposed class action settlement indicates....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS