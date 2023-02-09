Harvey Weinstein Facing Sex Assault Suits In NYC And LA

By Y. Peter Kang (February 9, 2023, 9:40 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein is facing civil sexual assault lawsuits on both coasts after a Manhattan judge on Thursday declined to toss a suit over a 16-year-old model's alleged sexual assault, while the woman he was convicted of raping in his recent Los Angeles criminal trial filed suit in California state court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS