DOD Regulatory Burden Undercutting Small Biz Outreach

By Daniel Wilson (February 13, 2023, 9:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's ongoing efforts to attract small businesses and "nontraditional" contractors aren't enough to outweigh cumbersome regulations and bureaucracy, with the DOD losing contractors by the thousands just as it needs to grow its industrial base....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS