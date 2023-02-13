Looted Art Seizures Show Collectors Should Update Policies

By Sigrid Jernudd and Meaghan Gragg (February 13, 2023, 2:01 PM EST) -- While 2022 held several lessons for art market participants, news at the end of the year brought a reminder that attorneys advising antiquities collectors should recommend that their clients carefully consider the provenance and history of objects in their collections....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS