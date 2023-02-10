Groups Back Tesla Against NLRB's Union Apparel Ruling

By Emily Brill (February 10, 2023, 3:53 PM EST) -- Business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Retail Federation have backed Tesla in its fight to overturn a National Labor Relations Board ruling that limited the company's ability to ban union apparel, saying the ruling treads on employers' right to require on-the-job uniforms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS