No Coverage For Ill. Atty Accused Of Self-Dealing, Judge Says

By Hope Patti (February 10, 2023, 1:52 PM EST) -- An insurer doesn't owe coverage to an attorney embroiled in a business dispute with his nephew, an Illinois federal court ruled, saying a policy issued to the lawyer's firm excludes coverage for claims that involve a business enterprise other than the named insured....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS