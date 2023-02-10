DC Judge Says Visa Processing Not Subject To Deadlines

By Micah Danney (February 10, 2023, 4:33 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge tossed an immigrant investor's lawsuit accusing U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services of taking too long to process his family's residency application, ruling that Congress had set no "binding timeline" for the agency's visa processing....

