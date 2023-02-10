EU Approves Targeted Advertising Joint Venture By Telecoms

By Matthew Perlman (February 10, 2023, 8:02 PM EST) -- European enforcers said Friday they have cleared a planned joint venture between Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange SA, Telefónica SA and Vodafone Group plc to provide targeted online digital advertising services, after finding the project does not raise competition concerns....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS