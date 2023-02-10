Bumble CEO, Blackstone Sued Over 'Misused' Public Offering

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 10, 2023, 9:58 PM EST) -- An investor in the dating app company Bumble Inc. has sued the company's CEO and its controlling shareholder, private equity company Blackstone Inc., claiming they "misused" a September 2021 secondary public offering to allow Blackstone affiliates to offload Bumble shares before the market learned about an adverse trend affecting one of the company's key performance metrics....

