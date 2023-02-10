Robinhood Beats Investor Suit Over $2.1B IPO, For Now

By Jessica Corso (February 10, 2023, 10:20 PM EST) -- A federal district court on Friday threw out a proposed class action accusing app-based trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. of misleading investors ahead of its initial public offering, saying there isn't sufficient proof that the company hid information about its shrinking user base....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS