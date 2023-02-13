Napa Valley Hilton Sued Over Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak

By Caleb Symons (February 13, 2023, 10:48 PM EST) -- A California man is suing the Hilton-owned Napa Valley hotel that public health officials blamed for an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease last summer, claiming he had to be hospitalized after contracting the pneumonia strain while dining at a restaurant one mile from the hotel....

