CFPB Wins $134M Restitution, $33M Penalty From CashCall

By Lauren Berg (February 13, 2023, 10:54 PM EST) -- CashCall Inc. must pay $134 million in restitution and a $33 million penalty for a deceptive loan scheme, a California federal judge ruled Friday, finding that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's request of nearly $200 million overstates the tribe-linked lender's unjust gains....

