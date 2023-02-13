Harrah's Dealer Says Firing Was In Retaliation For Criticism

By Elaine Briseño (February 13, 2023, 5:24 PM EST) -- A disabled veteran and table games dealer is suing Harrah's Casino and its parent company, Caesar's Entertainment, for retaliating against him by making him work through a fire alarm that triggered his post-traumatic stress disorder and then terminating him after he reported the incident to human resources and requested time off to deal with the fallout....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS