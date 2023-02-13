More Guilty Pleas In DOJ's Amazon DVD Price-Fix Probe

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 13, 2023, 10:41 PM EST) -- Two Amazon marketplace sellers, along with the companies they owned, are the latest in a string of defendants to plead guilty in Tennessee federal court to fixing the prices of DVDs and Blu-ray Discs on the e-commerce platform, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS