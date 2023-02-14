Union Fund Ignoring Circuit Split, Workers Tell High Court

By Grace Elletson (February 14, 2023, 3:37 PM EST) -- Workers urged the U.S. Supreme Court to accept their challenge to a Second Circuit ruling that said a union pension fund was legally allowed to require them to stop working in order to get benefits, insisting that the suit implicates a circuit split that the high court should iron out....

