Cheerleaders' Parents Want Class Cert. Against Cheer Brand

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (February 14, 2023, 7:06 PM EST) -- Two parents of cheerleaders have asked a Tennessee federal court for class certification in an antitrust suit accusing sports giant Varsity Brands LLC of working with others to raise the price of competitive cheerleading....

