Calif. Lawyer Scammed Investor Out Of $10M, Suit Says

By Brandon Lowrey (February 13, 2023, 3:44 PM EST) -- A Southern California lawyer tricked a company into fronting more than $10 million to her lending firm, purportedly to make loans secured by high-end goods and major-league sports contracts, but instead gambled it away in Las Vegas, a federal court complaint alleges....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS