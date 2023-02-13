Info On Outcome's Lies 'Needed To Come Out,' Analyst Says

By Lauraann Wood (February 13, 2023, 10:29 PM EST) -- A former analytics manager for Outcome Health testified Monday that he regularly created false analytical records for clients and eventually told a Wall Street Journal reporter about deceptive practices at the company because he wanted others to know "it was all built on a lie."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS