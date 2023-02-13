NTSB Subpoenas American Pilots In JFK Runway Incident

By Linda Chiem (February 13, 2023, 6:00 PM EST) -- American Airlines pilots involved in a New York airport runway incursion last month have been subpoenaed after refusing to talk to federal safety investigators and objecting to having their interviews electronically recorded, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS