LabMD Sues Nonprofit, Dinsmore Over FTC Enforcement Case

By Andrew Strickler (February 13, 2023, 4:28 PM EST) -- Defunct cancer diagnostic company LabMD and its founder sued a legal nonprofit and Dinsmore and Shohl LLP for malpractice on Friday, accusing lawyers who backed them in a battle with the Federal Trade Commission of disclosing the identity of a key whistleblower to an adversary....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS