UK Court Reinforces High Bar In Human Rights Investigations

By Lloyd Firth (February 15, 2023, 3:02 PM GMT) -- The recent decision in World Uyghur Congress v. Secretary of State For The Home Department and others, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales, clarifies the risks for companies operating in the U.K. being criminally investigated in respect of forced labor and other human rights abuses occurring in their overseas supply chains.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS