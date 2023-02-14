Nike Sued For Alleged Unlicensed Use Of Font For Marketing

By Elaine Briseño (February 14, 2023, 5:14 PM EST) -- French company Production Systems SAS has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in a New York federal court alleging Nike used portions of its Kreuz font software without authorization, causing the design business to lose substantial revenue....

