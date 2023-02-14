Scam Victims To Seek Rethink Of Nixed Claim In Apple Suit

By Ali Sullivan (February 14, 2023, 9:22 PM EST) -- A proposed class of scam victims is seeking to revive a receipt of stolen property claim in their suit in California federal court accusing Apple of refusing to combat thieves who trick vulnerable people into purchasing iTunes gift cards, saying that a shift in court precedent is grounds for a partial reconsideration....

