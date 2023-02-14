Biotech Co. Sued In Delaware Over 'Excessive' Director Pay

By Jeff Montgomery (February 14, 2023, 3:25 PM EST) -- Directors of small-cap, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. have been hit with a stockholder derivative suit challenging and seeking recovery of non-employee board compensation described as far exceeding awards by the top 200 large-cap pharmaceutical companies....

