McKinsey Inks $25M Settlement Deal With PG&E Victims Trust

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 13, 2023, 11:34 PM EST) -- McKinsey & Co. has agreed to pay $25 million to the bankruptcy trust for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. wildfire victims to resolve potential claims against the management consulting firm stemming from work it did for the utility, and what fire officials called the most destructive fire in California history....

