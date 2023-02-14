Hotel Chain Wants Out Of Sex Trafficking Suit

By Greg Lamm (February 14, 2023, 7:40 PM EST) -- Extended Stay America Inc. asked a Washington federal judge on Monday to toss a sex trafficking survivor's lawsuit alleging that the hotel chain turned a "blind eye" to illegal conduct occurring on its property, arguing that similar claims in a previous lawsuit brought by the survivor have been thrown out....

