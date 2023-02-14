Lindt Hid Dark Chocolate Bars' Unsafe Metal Levels, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (February 14, 2023, 3:25 PM EST) -- Candymaker Lindt withheld from customers that two kinds of its dark chocolate bars are at risk of containing dangerous levels of heavy metals in order to boost sales when in reality the sweets aren't safe for consumption, a proposed class action in New York federal court alleges....

