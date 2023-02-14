Bosch Inks $2.4M Deal To Resolve Chevy Emissions Suit

By Mike Curley (February 14, 2023, 2:04 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Chevy Cruze owners is asking a Michigan federal court to give the go-ahead on a nearly $2.4 million settlement to end claims that Robert Bosch LLC misled buyers about the emissions of their vehicles, while allowing claims against General Motors LLC to continue....

