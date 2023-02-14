J&J Talc Unit Seeks 3rd Circ. Rehearing On Ch. 11 Dismissal

By Vince Sullivan (February 14, 2023, 7:01 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson's bankrupt talc unit has asked the Third Circuit to reconsider the dismissal of its Chapter 11 case, saying the ruling was inconsistent with precedent, while also telling a New Jersey bankruptcy judge Tuesday that it is preparing to return to the tort system if its efforts fail....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS