Primary Insurer Must Offset $3M Settlement, 11th Circ. Told

By Jennifer Mandato (February 14, 2023, 5:17 PM EST) -- An excess insurer to a Georgia apartment complex owner asked the Eleventh Circuit to affirm a lower court's ruling that its coverage obligations to the property manager are not triggered for an underlying fatal shooting case until the manager's primary policy is exhausted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS