SEC's Kraken Case Has Crypto Biz Clamoring For Guidance

By Aislinn Keely (February 14, 2023, 10:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could stir a major legal challenge from the crypto industry after a recent enforcement action took aim at so-called staking programs, but industry players say they're still hopeful they won't have to take their demands for clarity to the courts....

