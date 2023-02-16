Pom Wonderful Maker Sued Over 'Forever Chemicals' In Juice

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 16, 2023, 1:58 PM EST) -- A proposed consumer class action filed in New York federal court accuses the company behind Pom Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice of falsely advertising the beverage as "all natural" when testing has revealed the product contains harmful, artificial "forever chemicals."...

